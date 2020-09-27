Adele shows off her 7 stone weight loss and reveals her diet plan

ADELE has shown off her seven stone lighter look in a series of images posted to celebrate the birthday of Nicole Richie- she has been on a weight loss journey over the past year.

The Grammy Award-winning star also posted a heartfelt message to her friend Nicole Richie today. She posted a number of hilarious videos and images paying tribute to Nicole Richie, the daughter and reality TV star of Lionel Richie.

She wrote: “Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace @nicolerichie I admire you and love you so much. You are the epitome of self-preservation, self-love and absolute savagery! You are so so cherished by so many angel girl! Keep making us laugh babes, we adore you to the moon and back.”

Adele reveals her diet

Adele is said to have followed the Sirtfood diet to slim down. The Sirtfood diet is famous for allowing red wine and chocolate on the diet. It encourages slimmers to “sirtfoods” which can kickstart your metabolism, regulate your appetite, boost muscle tone and burn fat, it claims.

The first phase of the diet involves eating only 1000 calories a day and drinking green juice. Nutritionist Aidan Goggins, co-author of The Sirtfood Diet explains: “For the first three days, you restrict calorie intake to 1,000 calories a day, which includes drinking three sirtfood green juices plus eating a sirtfood-rich meal and snacking on antioxidant sirtfood bites.

“For the last four days, you up the calorie intake to 1,500 calories a day by consuming two sirtfood-rich meals and two green juices, cutting out the bites.” Adele’s fans took to the comment section of the post to beg for another album. One wrote: “Waiting for that album #31.” Another said: “Am i the ONLY one waiting for her to make her EPIC and ICONIC comeback!?!?!?” “We need the album ma’am,” another said.

Adele ‘broke the internet’ a few months ago when she revealed her weight loss for the first time.

