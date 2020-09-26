Woman sexually assaulted, threatened with taser gun and robbed

Spanish police have arrested two men after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted, threatened with taser gun and robbed.

THE events took place early in the afternoon of last Wednesday, September 23, at the woman’s apartment in Gasteiz.

According to a statement from the Basque Country regional police, Ertzaintza, the victim, a sex worker, received a call from an alleged client requesting her services.

Despite ‘not having made a reliable appointment’, the individual arrived at the woman’s home.

“Once inside, he pulled out a taser gun and, threatening her with it, forced her to have sex against her will,” said the police, adding: “The suspect then forced her to give him the jewellery she was wearing and money.”

“Shortly after, voices were heard outside on the landing and the assailant opened the door for a colleague of his to enter.

“At that moment, the one who had just entered the apartment began to search all the rooms of the house in search of valuables and money, using a taser gun to intimidate her.”

After putting everything stolen in a backpack, they left the house and the victim alerted the Ertzaintza.

The woman was taken to a health centre to receive assistance.

Investigations led officers to two suspects – aged 22 and 23 – who were arrested for a crime against sexual freedom and another crime of robbery with intimidation.

They also recovered a backpack ‘in a container with various objects that could be used to commit criminal acts’. These incuded handcuffs, a taser gun, screwdrivers and other tools.

The detainees, both with a police record, were taken to an Ertzaintza police station where they remain awaiting a court hearing.

