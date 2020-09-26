When will they finish Sagrada Familia?

The finishing’s for the Sagrada Familia, a temple in Barcelona have been postponed due to COVID-19. This is one of Spain’s most visited touristic buildings.

The temple was designed by Antoni Gaudi and is one of Spain’s main touristic points. Sagarada Familia was supposed to be completed in 2026. However, the building hasn’t been touched since March because of the pandemic.

Antoni Gauda drew and started building Sagrada Temple back in 1822, and died in 1926 which is why they wanted the temple to be finished in 2026. To celebrate the amazing architect, one hundred years after his death.

Construction will hopefully start again in two weeks which was apparently reported from the head of construction. As the temple is such a touristic place for people to visit, there have been major decreases of their predicted costs to finish the Sagrada Familia.

As a result of quarantine, tourism has declined massively. With no entrance fees they have lost some major earnings, resulting in have to reduce their predicted costs and work slower. There have been no new dates scheduled for the completion or opening of the temple.

