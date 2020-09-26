Thousands of protestors cram into Central London for ‘We Do Not Consent’ rally

An estimated 15,000 protestors have flouted social distancing measures and crammed into London’s Trafalgar Square and Hyde Park to take part in a ‘We Do Not Consent’ rally.

THE protest, attended by anti-maskers and conspiracy theorists, has prompted the Metropolitan Police to step up patrols.

“Officers will take enforcement action if crowds fail to comply with officers and risk the health of each other and indeed police officers. The Met will also not tolerate the level of violence and hostility that has recently been shown to police officers and other members of the public,” said the Met Police in statement.

Commander Ade Adelekan, who is leading the Met operation in Central London today, added: ““I know there is great frustration to these regulations, but they have been designed to keep everyone safe from what is a lethal virus. By flagrantly gathering in large numbers and ignoring social distancing, you are putting your health and the health of your loved ones at risk.”

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s brother, Piers Corbyn, was reportedly spotted among the crowds today.

The demonstration comes a week after an event which led to more than 30 arrests, and left more than a dozen police officers injured.

These are scenes which the Met Police are keen to prevent this weekend.

Commander Adelekan added: “Last weekend it was highly disappointing to see that a small minority of demonstrators targeted officers with violence. Some 15 officers were injured during this protest, with more than 32 arrests being made during the course of the day. I will not tolerate a repeat of this behaviour this weekend and officers will respond quickly to any scenes of violence.

“Officers will, of course, continue to use the approach of engaging, explaining and encouraging people to following the regulations. However, if people fail to comply, and continue to put themselves at risk, officers will take enforcement action.”

It is illegal for people to gather in groups of more than six, unless they are exempt. Protest is one of those exemptions, however organisers must submit a risk assessment and must comply with social distancing.

Some organisers have submitted a risk assessment and have complied with requirement, confirmed the Met Police.

“Where the organisers have not submitted a risk assessment, then the Met will increase their engagement and encourage attendees to disperse. Enforcement remains a last resort, but will be undertaken if required.”

A number of highly trained public order officers will be on duty throughout the day and will be supported by other specialist teams such as the Met’s Mounted Branch.

“Officers will be highly visible throughout central London and will respond swiftly to breaches of the Coronavirus regulations and scenes of violence,” added the police force.

