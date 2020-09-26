The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has issued a serious threat to the regional government of Madrid.

Pedro Sanchez said the federal government will take complete control of the region if Isabel Díaz Ayuso, President of the Community of Madrid, does not impose much stricter measures to control the spread of the virus. Inside sources say the phrase used by ministers at The Moncloa Palace in Madrid is: “We are already working on it.”

At a press conference, the Spanish Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, did not specify anything about a possible intervention in the Madrid region, although he pointed out: “It is time to act with determination to take control of the pandemic in Madrid.”

The Executive has stressed it will wait to see if the Community Government extends the confinement to the entire capital and other complete localities, as advised by the Ministry. Illa himself explained it like this the day before: “In this situation, it is up to the Community of Madrid to make decisions and we will see how things evolve.”

According to experts, applying a special law, article 155, is the least viable due to its complexity before a total or partial ‘autonomic alarm state’ could be decreed. Another possibility would be to apply the Public Health Law to take over control of the region.

From the political party, Más País, Íñigo Errejón has supported the central government’s intervention so far. “The situation in the Community of Madrid is an absolute disaster. Ayuso has to resign and the Government has to intervene because the situation is already unsustainable and a threat to public health,” said a spokesman. The last word, which is expected to be given in a matter of days, will be from the Government of Pedro Sánchez and will depend on what action Díaz Ayuso takes.

The community of Madrid has requested the army assist local police and emergency services on Monday when new restrictions come into place.

