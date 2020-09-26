Son abandoned while Father enjoys Italian break leaving him with a stranger for five-days.

A Scottish father from Edinburgh abandoned his 11-year-old son at home alone while he left the country and travelled to Italy for a five-day holiday.

The father’s defence in court revolved around the argument that he was hoping that the time alone would bolster the child’s independence.

A lodger, who moved in with the pair only the day before, was made aware of the issue when the child tried to cook a dinner of frozen fish in the microwave. The father had asked the lodger upon moving in if he would be able to look after the boy while he was away, but the lodger had expressly stated that he was unable to.

Upon discovering that the father had left the child alone regardless, he contacted the police.

The father will face sentencing in November after pleading guilty, at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, to wilful neglect of his son and leaving him in a manner that was likely to cause him unnecessary suffering or injury to his health. He is also charged with leaving the child without appropriate adult care and supervision.

Alan Morrison, the Fiscal Depute said, “[the lodger] asked if his son was going with him. The accused replied no, he would be staying at the property”

“The accused said that as [the lodger] was there, he could look after him.”

“[The lodger] told him he couldn’t do it as he had plans.”

“When he woke up the next morning, he found the accused had left and his son was still there.”

“He asked the child what he was going to do as he was planning to leave for the day.”

“The child said he would go with him and [the lodger] said he couldn’t come as he was going to the pub.”

Upon returning later to the home, the lodger discovered that the boy was still home alone.

The fiscal continued, “[The lodger] reported that only at this point did he realise how inappropriate the situation was and the police were contacted.”

“The child was found at his school having got himself up, dressed himself, and made his way there.”

The child has been now been placed into foster care.

