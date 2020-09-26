Sevilla have another awful day linked to coronavirus. Seville is one of the areas in Spain that has been hit the worst from this dreadful virus, COVID-19.

There have been five deaths and over 440 new cases in one day. The first few months of the year people had thought was the worst the virus could get. However, this second wave has caused a major peak of cases.

-- Advertisement --



The hospitals are feeling a massive strain as the cases just worsen. There are over 300 people in the hospital due to COVID-19 related causes, and each day the cases spread faster. Many people in the Seville hospital are in intensive care, or strong ventilators trying to keep the victims alive.

Seville has the most hospitalised COVID-19 positive patients in Spain, with Malaga having the second most. There are now over 10,000 people that have been infected with coronavirus since the first case in February. Also, Seville has been reported to have the highest number of deaths in Andalucía, with a total of 348.

There seems to be no end to this virus, and Seville are experiencing more bad days than good. With this being said there have been many people that have recovered from the disease in Seville, so there are over 4,500 people cured.

Thank you for reading this article, “Sevilla have another awful day linked to coronavirus”. Although this topic is very negative, it is important to know the updates to try and prevent the virus spreading in your area. For more up-to-date news, visit the Euro Weekly News website.