Random Act Of Kindness By A McDonalds Worker Makes Customers Day

A random act of kindness by a McDonalds worker has left one customer surprised and grateful.

McDonald’s worker, Enya Vegnere, 19, left her customer, Joshua Henry surprised as she refused to take any payment for his meal. Instead she paid for his meal herself.

The gesture left the customer overwhelmed and “made his week”.

The random act of kindness, however, is not Vegnere’s first foray into paying it forward. The student has spent over £50 of her wages on customer meals. She regularly takes the opportunity to pay for coffees or burgers for customers who she feels, based on her impressions of them, deserve or would be grateful of it.

Despite only earning £7,25-per-hour, Vegnere, felt it important to show generosity in the modern world.

In an interview with The Sun, Vegnere said, “I thought it was cute that he called his mum – not everyone is that considerate of their parents.”

“I thought why not reward his thoughtfulness – it was only £4, a hot chocolate and a couple of burgers.”

“Some people do kind things with the expectation that they will get something back in return but that’s not the right way to do it.”

Unbeknown to Vegnere, the customer was at very real and imminent risk of being made redundant and her good will gesture thoroughly cheered him up at a time when he felt his world may be falling apart.

In a viral video of the gesture, the customer, Joshua, can be heard saying, “So you’re gonna pay for my meal?”

Vegnere replied, “Yeah because you called your mum and asked if she wants anything from McDonald’s,”

Joshua replied, “I need to pay that forward tomorrow, thank you very much. What’s your name?”

“Enya” she replied.

She said: “You never know what someone is going through and what a kind gesture could do.”

In the caption for the online video, he states, “Proper cheered me up after having a depressing day with the fact I’m at high risk of redundancy.”

“I then placed my order and then got around the window to pay and this girl said she is going to pay for my order as her kind act of the day because I rang my mum and it was thoughtful.”

