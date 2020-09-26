Organiser Fined £10,000 as Police Break up 70 guest Wedding

A Restaurant was temporarily closed and an organiser was fined £10,000 ‘on the spot’ after police broke up a wedding with 70 guests.

Police were called to the Sanam restaurant on Stockport Road, Longsight in Manchester. On arrival they counted over 70 guests- the current ‘COVID’ law allows for only 15 people. A police spokesman said: “This blatant disregard for public health is totally unacceptable.”

The restaurant in Longsight has now been closed down for at least seven days and the organiser has also been hit with the maximum €11,200 (£10,000) fine after repeatedly ignoring requests to stop the party. Officers also said guests initially refused to leave the Manchester venue. This is the first £10,000 fine Greater Manchester Police has issued for breaching coronavirus legislation.

Superintendent Hill said: “I hope this sends a clear message to both individuals and licensed premises that there is zero-tolerance for the organisation of these kinds of events without permission from the local authority, and we will respond in a necessary way to reports of such incidents.

“This is a challenging time for all of us but we have to ensure we are working together to reduce the risk posed by the spread of COVID-19 and while we thank the majority for continuing to do so, we will carry on enforcing the legislation where necessary against the minority who aren’t.”

Councillor Rabnawaz Akbar, the executive member for neighbourhoods for Manchester City Council, said, quote: “In this case, it was clear that immediate enforcement action had to be taken. For so many people to be congregating in this manner flies in the face of every single public health message we have been making for more than six months. It is deeply concerning that the owner allowed such a reckless event to take place.”

