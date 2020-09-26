Nightclubs Opening Early as 2pm with Half-Price Drinks to Beat Curfew

Nightclubs across the country have taken to open from as early as 2 pm and slashed drinks prices to beat the 10 pm coronavirus curfew.

Hours of trade will be lost and some popular nightspots will have to close their doors at a time when the party is just getting started. It has been a very difficult run for most businesses during the pandemic but whereas some are getting back to some sort of normality and picking up trade the night-time industry looks set to struggle for much longer.

Nightclubs are adapting their opening hours and offering half-price drinks to beat the 10 pm coronavirus curfew and survive business-wise. Many venues across the country are planning to open from as early as 2 pm (in Scotland) in order to make up for lost trading hours later in the evening under new lockdown legislation.

In York and Liverpool, Popworld bars are opening at 4 pm until 10 pm on Fridays in a bid monopolises on custom. The bars are also offering a 50% discount on drinks up until 8 pm. Turtle Bay, a Caribbean restaurant chain, is offering a “bottomless brunch” with unlimited cocktails from 10 am and have extended their happy hour until 8 pm. On Twitter, Turtle Bay said: “Guess we’ll just have to start a little bit earlier then Boris…”

Last night saw bars close their doors for the first time under new curfew laws, with streets being left eerily quiet within minutes. “Curfew inspectors” were spotted patrolling central London on the first night of the government’s new 10 pm cut-off rule. The marshals wandered around the bustling streets of Soho searching for “illegal speak-easies” yesterday.

