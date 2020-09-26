Man rams wife’s car and tries to run her over as she flees

Police in the Basque Country have arrested a man who allegedly rammed his wife’s car and tried to run her over as she got out of the vehicle and ran away.

The 47-year-old suspect is accused of gender violence, following the incident in Barakaldo, at around 2.30pm yesterday afternoon (Friday, September 25).

-- Advertisement --



According to reports, the woman left the couple’s home after the pair had argued.

She apparently went to the garage to get her vehicle, ‘without noticing her husband was following her’.

As she was getting ready to leave, her husband allegedly rammed her car with his own.

The woman got out of her vehiclew and as she fled, her husband is accused of chasing her ‘with the intention of running her over’.

The alleged victim was able to get back to the house and lock herself in, before calling the Basque regional police, Ertzaintza.

Officers were quickly at the scene and found the suspect trying to get into the property.

According to sources, he acknowledged ‘his previous intentions’ and was arrested.

The victim told police her husband has been verbally and physically abusive in the past.

The Barakaldo Women’s Advisory Centre association, Argitan, has called a rally on Monday, September 28, at 6pm in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento after this latest case of sexist violence in the town.

The association has also urged that messages expressing rejection of these acts of violence be disseminated through the social networks Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, with the hashtag #Barakaldocontraelmachismo.

Argitan has stressed that this latest alleged assault is in addition to the ‘dozens of episodes of gender violence’ registered in Barakaldo every year.

Last year, the association attended 66 cases of sexist violence and sexual assault, which they said represents “the worst data at least in the last decade,”.

“This is a wake-up call against those who defend that they are private or domestic matters. We have to put a stop to sexist violence in the street, but, above all, in our homes,” added Argitan.

The association has called on women to ‘react against machismo, inequality and to actively mobilise’.

Thank you for reading this article “Man rams wife’s car and tries to run her over as she flees”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!