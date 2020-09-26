Man launches table and chairs from window as people walk below

Police arrested a man in Murcia this morning for allegedly launching a table and chairs from the window of a fifth floor flat as people walked below.

THE incident took place in Paseo Florencia, in Ronda Sur.

According to sources, a woman riding a bicycle had a lucky escape as the furniture was hurled to the ground, narrowly missing her.

Witnesses claimed one of the items fell ‘right in front of her’ as she rode past the building, though fortunately she was not hurt.

Murcia Local Police and National Police units were called to the scene.

Officers went up to the flat after, according to witnesses, the man ‘incited them to go after him’.

Once inside the building, the alleged offender opened the door and was arrested.

