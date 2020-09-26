Man cave under Grand Central station

A ‘man cave’ was found underneath Grand Central station in New York, United States of America.

There are three male railway workers being incriminated because of a storage room they had turned into a ‘hang out’ area. It was complete with a television, microwave, sofa and a fridge.

The men are thought to have used the ‘man cave’ in their work hours, to avoid doing their actual jobs which were; a wireman, a carpenter and an electrician at the train station. The police received an anonymous phone call explaining the ‘man cave’.

The three men used to go down, get drunk and party in the room. However, railway bosses never knew it was even there. The area was never classed as a literal room due to it being a fire hazard along with other dangers.

If a fire or an injury had of happened, there would be no way for firefighters or ambulance workers to make their way down to the room. The railroad workers will face court hearings and punishment they have also been suspended without pay.

