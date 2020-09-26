‘Keep your guard up’ warns Elche mayor.



ELCHE maintains a Covid-19 incidence rate well below the Spanish average, but Carlos González says the general trend of evolution of the virus is “worrying” and is calling on townfolk to “keep your guard up”

González revealed there have been188 new cases in the town in the last seven days.

This is equivalent to 80 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, a far cry from the Spanish average of 286 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Despite the fact that the situation in Elche “does not have the impact that is being evidenced in other cities of the Valencian Community and in other Autonomous Communities”, the mayor stressed “the importance of being very scrupulous with the security measures and the recommendations of the authorities sanitary , especially over the weekend”.

González added: “An effort to keep the spread at bay is important, and we strongly recommend that the entire population take maximum precaution and comply with the obligations and recommendations, since social relationships become the main means of transmission.

“The situation in Elche is not worrisome, but the trend requires us to keep our guard up, demands that we do not relax and that we make constant appeals to the population to maintain the contagion rates that allows us to maintain the current personal and work situation ”.

Statistics from Elche’s Hospitals also reveal a stable situation, with 14 admitted and one to ICU at Vinalopó Hospital, and a further 16 admissions with four to the ICU at the General Hospital.

“The pressure in hospitals is reasonably low, it is not a cause for concern, but the reasoning must be that, the greater the number of infections, the greater the pressure in the hospitals to contain the contagions ,” added González.

He highlighted the need to wear masks, to respect the minimum social distance that prevents spread, and to sanitise hands.

