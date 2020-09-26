Jalon lists its assets

JALON will soon have a catalogue of its cultural assets thanks to a €14,000 allocation from the regional government.

Covering 80 per cent of the cost, this will enable the town hall to start work on a draft listing Jalon’s cultural, environmental and scenic resources next month, Jalon’s Heritage councillor Gerard Fullana said.

“The catalogue will protect and conserve Xalon’s most important legacies which, until now, have been exposed to speculation. In some cases, like the Moli de Giner or the Les Hortes’ Roman remains, we have had to fight to maintain them,” Fullana declared.