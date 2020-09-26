Grammy-winning singer Lizzo says body positivity movement is ‘commercialised’

Grammy-winning singer Lizzo says the body positivity movement has become ‘commercialised’.

The five-times-platinum Truth Hurts singer shared her views after becoming the “first big black woman” to appear on the front page of Vogue’s October edition.

Lizzo, 32, posted on Instagram: “I am the first big black woman on the cover of @voguemagazine. The first black anything feels overdue. But our time has come. To all my black girls, if someone like you hasn’t done it yet— BE THE FIRST.”

In an interview with the fashion publication, she said the empowering social movement, which challenges the ways in which society and the media view the body, has become ‘commercialised’.

“Now, you look at the hashtag ‘body positive,’ and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about.

“I’m glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative. What I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it.

“Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club.”

The American singer, rapper and songwriter, who won a Grammy for her album Cuz I Love You, in January, added that “they need to be benefiting from… the mainstream effect of body positivity now. But with everything that goes mainstream, it gets changed. It gets – you know, it gets made acceptable”.

Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, added that she wants to “normalise” her body.

“Being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here. We have to make people uncomfortable again, so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?”

