Google to prevent post-election political advertising. It has taken an advertising stance to ban political advertising after the US Election on its platform in an effort to stop misinformation about the potential result.

After this year’s US Presidential Elections, the tech giant will no longer allow political adverts relating to the election as they believe that parties will attempt to spread misinformation and cause additional division and segregation in society in the wake of the vote.

Google is following in the steps of other tech giants, like Facebook, and implementing the restrictions to avoid their advertising platforms being used to spread “Fake News” about the results of the election.

While the US Presidential Election results are normally announced on Election Night, it is expected that, due to numerous issues, this year’s results will be far more complex to calculate, resulting in a delay in the announcement of a winner.

It has been reported by Axios that there is expected to be an “unprecedented” turn out of voters and that will result in a much longer count time after the votes are received. The increase in people voting by mail will also add to the increase in time being required to count the votes and ascertain the actual result.

That timeframe between the conclusion of votes and the official result being announced means that the two political parties would have the opportunity to use online advertising platforms to spread misinformation about the result.

The fear is that any promoted misinformation would subsequently result in societal unrest if the result turns out not to go in the direction to that which would have been advertised online.

Facebook recently announced that it was taking the position to disallow political ad campaigns declaring early victory for any party and that it would not allow political ads for the week running up to the election.

Google, however, has only taken the stance to prevent new political adverts after polling day and the ban will apply to all its advertising platforms including Google Ads and YouTube.

