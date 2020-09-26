Madeleine McCann investigators say they do not need her body to carry on and prosecute jailed paedo suspect Christian B for her murder.

-- Advertisement --



German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters says authorities simply need to be ‘convinced’ Madeleine McCann is dead to put the suspect on trial. A few weeks ago the same prosecutor hinted there is ‘hard evidence’ that Madeleine is dead although her parents refuted claims they have been informed by the German authorities of any such thing.

43-year-old convicted paedophile and rapist Christian B is currently in jail in Germany but no charges have yet been brought against him over Madeleine’s disappearance. He recently had complained about being bullied in prison and was later put into segregation. In an interview, Wolters also appeared to hint that German authorities could have evidence placing Christian B in the Praia da Luz holiday flat the toddler vanished from.

However, Mr Wolters admitted they were no closer to establishing the identity of the person who had made a half-hour phone call to Brueckner on his mobile while he was near the Ocean Club complex shortly before Madeleine disappeared. Portuguese detectives are rumoured to be trying to trace the origin of the call that might indicate Christian B had an accomplice.

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters claims Madeleine McCann is dead and says his team has material evidence to prove it. On Wednesday, Wolters told Portuguese broadcaster RTP that investigators have evidence that she is no longer alive. Wolters was asked: “Do you have any material evidence that Madeleine is dead?” He answered: “Yes”, although he refused to go into further detail.

He went on to say, quote: “All I can say is this is like a puzzle and there are many pieces that lead us to believe Christian B is responsible. One of the pieces is the signal from the mobile phone he was using at the time Madeleine McCann disappeared and has been shown to have been in the area of the Ocean Club resort where she was staying. The result of our investigation does not point in any way to the possibility the suspect might have kept Madeleine alive.”

Christian lost his appeal for early release from a rape case this week, he was being represented by a ‘crack’ UK British team of lawyers funded by a mysterious backer.

We hope you enjoyed this article “German Police ‘don’t need Madeleine McCann’s body’ to Prosecute Suspect Christian B”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!