Extortionist arrested in Denia

A WELL-KNOWN martial arts expert was arrested in Denia, accused of extortion.

Policia Nacional officers belonging to the Policia Judicial criminal investigation unit launched an investigation after receiving a complaint that the accused man had intimidated and threatened him, demanding payment of a debt on behalf of a third party.

-- Advertisement --



Policia Nacional officers located other victims who were subjected to similar demands, including one who handed over €2,000 that was never deducted from the €6,000 he owed.

Another victim needed medical treatment following an attack from the alleged extortionist, who has an extensive police record for similar offences.