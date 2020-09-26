Could this be the return of Pricey? Katie Price has been said to be working with her good friend Sam Bailey who won the singing competition, X Factor back in 2013.

Katie Price has tried for many years to set up her music career but failed countless times. The former glamour model who is forty-two has made a name for herself, she is a very successful business woman and mum to five along with having many talents.

Katie Price and her good friend Sam Bailey have recorded around two covers for the album that Katie is releasing called, ‘Put me back together’. They have been friends ever since they met on the set of the tv programme, Family Fortunes, six years ago. Katie has asked her friend for this help to try and get some sort of media boost, and really kickstart her singing career.

As they are friends this is not the first and only time they have been in the studio together, recording. Katie Price and the X Factor winner are very close and not long after meeting Katie has already invited her to her wedding vow renewal in 2015 with her third husband, Kieran Hayler.

Katie Price first tried her chances at having a singing career in 2005 when she performed in Eurovision, representing the UK. Price has entered many singing contests but could never get any long-term success from singing. She has released multiple albums and singles; she has never given up. Although she has performed in many musicals all over the United Kingdom.

