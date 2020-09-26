Police in Birmingham have launched a manhunt for a gang who ambushed and attacked three men in Bordesley Green.

According to police reports, the masked gang opened fire on three men who were in a car on Denbigh Street, in the Bordesley Green area of Birmingham, shortly before 9 pm yesterday. The gang, who were armed with a gun and knives, shot two of the men in the arms after they opened fire.

A third man was stabbed and a police cordon remains in place at the scene, which was near a children’s play area and Bordesley Green Girls’ School. The gang are thought to have escaped in up to three separate vehicles. A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: ‘We’re investigating after three men were injured after being attacked in Denbigh Street, Bordesley Green, at around 8.45 pm yesterday.

“They were in a car when a group of masked men – armed with a gun and knives – surrounded them. A man in his 30s and another in his 20s suffered gunshot wounds to their arms; while another suffered stab injuries to his arm. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The attackers fled in up to three vehicles and enquiries are ongoing to identify them.” CCTV is currently being examined in the hope that the public can help identify any of the attackers- photos will soon be published online meanwhile, the manhunt continues.

Police in Birmingham recently used CCTV footage to capture an attacker that went on the rampage in the city centre.

