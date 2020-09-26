Manny Pacquiao has confirmed he will fight with Conor McGregor in the Middle East next year.

The boxing legend’s office confirmed Pacquiao’s earnings from the fight will go towards victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the boxer is now a Senator in the Philippines. A statement from Pacquiao’s office read: ‘For the sake of all the Filipino Covid-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year. The huge portion of his earnings will proceed to those who are affected nationwide by the pandemic.’

It marks a sensational return to fighting for McGregor, who retired from UFC earlier this summer, the third time he has made such an announcement in four years.

UFC star Conor McGregor took to social media on Friday and stated that the next time he’s engaged in a sanctioned fight, it will be in a boxing ring, and not an MMA cage. “I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East,” McGregor said as part of a series of tweets. “It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era, afraid of a fight.”

McGregor’s manager and Paradigm Sports head Audie Attar had said on Friday that the Irishman was in “serious talks” to fight the all-time Filipino great, “but the bout isn’t a done deal yet.”

