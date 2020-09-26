Bradley Walsh sees pay increase with £2m boost to his earnings as he gains in on the earnings of TV royalty, Ant and Dec.

UK TV Host, Comedian and Actor, Bradley Walsh has signed a whopping deal that will see him boost his earnings by a staggering £2 million.

-- Advertisement --



The move sees him become the UK’s second highest paid presenter behind broadcasting duo, Ant and Dec.

Walsh surpassed a range of top household names to land a new role as the host of Blankety Blank. The move saw him stave of rivals including Graham Norton and Phillip Schofield.

A source close to Walsh was quoted in the Sun saying, “Bradley regularly polls internally as one of ITV’s most liked stars. Viewers adore him, and he can turn his hand to pretty much any form of broadcasting.”

“When it comes to taking on new work, he can basically name his price.”

Alongside his new role, Walsh will continue to host ITV’s The Chase, a new Prime Time show alongside Holly Willouby and a new series of his hit show Breaking Dad.

Despite his continue and increasing success he still trails the Geordie duo, Ant and Dec. Currently accounts from their various companies sees the duo rake in a colossal £8.6million annually.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Bradley Walsh sees pay increase with £2m boost”. For more Celebrity news, please visit the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!