Boris Johnson has encouraged a global response to the coronavirus and has come forward to encourage world leaders to unite in an effort to tackle the global coronavirus pandemic.

The UK Prime Minister has identified coronavirus as a “common foe” and called all nations to put aside their differences to unite in a global handling of the crisis.

He has been reported saying that the bond between nations has been frayed as a result of the virus and urged world leaders to unify under a single strategy.

Johnson, who made the speech in a video conference to the United Nations General Assembly, said, “the very notion of the international community looks tattered.”

He added, “Never again must we wage 193 separate campaigns against the same enemy,”

The Prime Minister set out a preventative strategy for the global handling of future pandemics including the commencement of zoonotic research labs across the globe for the identification, categorisation and cataloguing of potentially dangerous pathogens so that the world can be better prepared for their potential transmission from animal to human populations.

Johnson further highlighted the need for a global alert system which would act as an early-warning system for disease and called on the need for communities and nations to actively share data in an efficient manner to benefit the global population as a whole.

He also condemned the actions of nations for placing additional export controls on essential goods during a time of global need.

Mr Johnson has furthermore committed over £500 million to assist 92 of the world’s poorest communities to access additional healthcare and coronavirus vaccines, when one becomes available. In his speech he announced that the UK would also increase its funding toward the World Health Organisation (WHO) by 30% to the tune of £340 million over the next four-year period.

The speech comes at a time when the UK is being criticised for reactionary, divisive and introvert practices in the wake of the Brexit vote in 2016. The move was clearly intended to promote the UK as a global brand that would continue to engage on the world stage.

This year’s address is a clear divergence from the previous year’s speech where he was universally condemned as not making much sense at all.

