Benidorm ‘fiesta funds’ to go to families in need

Benidorm Council’s ‘fiesta funds’ will go to families in need.

The town council plans to distribute the €214,000, included in the 2020 budget for festivals which have since been cancelled, amongst families in need of aid.

The announcement was made by Mayor, Toni Perez, who said “this extraordinary injection of funds for family aid is carried out in agreement with the festive entities, who have renounced their subsidies.”

“We are going to supplement this amount with an additional €286,000 charged to the current expenditure of the municipal budget, thus injecting another half a million euros in additional aid to families to alleviate the economic and social affects of the crisis of the Covid-19“, added Perez.

He added: “This additional economic injection will be the second that we carried out to increase resources to help families in Benidorm who are going through difficult times as a result of the health crisis.

“In fact, on Monday, September 28, we are going to fully approve a first budget modification of €500,000. With both additional contributions, we will be allocating more than €2.4 million for aid, one million more than initially planned.”

The Mayor said around 4,000 people will benefit from the financial support.

“This council will do everything possible and impossible, sparing no effort and resources, so that all requests for aid that meet the requirements are satisfied this year, injecting money into the homes of Benidorm that need it most.”

According council data, 6,135 applications have been received, of which more than 4,100 have already been processed, about 70 per cent of those submitted.

Depending on their situation, beneficiaries will receive €750, €900 or €1,050 paid in three monthly installments.

