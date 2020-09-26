A little more social life in Benissa

BENISSA’S Centro Social Bernia reopens today, Thursday October 1.

Rosa Lucia Pino, Senior Citizens’ councillor, explained the town hall had delayed reopening until now, precisely because the elderly were more at risk from Covid-19.

As well as the usual anti-Covid health and safety regulations, the centre’s public spaces will be aired every 15 minutes, there can be no yoga or dancing, playing cards are to be disinfected after use and each table – with no more than 10 people – will have paper towels and hand sanitiser.

Despite the possible risks, Pino pointed out that the elderly needed to return to their usual routine “so that their state of mind is not affected.”