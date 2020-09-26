A British holidaymaker in Lanzarote is fighting for her life in hospital after nearly drowning in a hotel pool.

The, as yet, unnamed woman, 35, was treated by paramedic staff at the scene before being whisked off to the nearby Doctor Jose Molina Hospital in the island capital, Arrecife, Lanzarote.

Medical staff have confirmed that the woman suffered a cardiac episode during the ordeal which almost saw her lose her life in an unnamed hotel in the Playa Blanca resort.

A lifeguard spotted her distress and rescued her from the water however was able to give adequate medical assistance while trying to revive her until the ambulance arrived.

A local government spokesperson for the local emergency coordination centre has been quoted as saying, “A 35-year-old British woman was pulled from the water after going into cardiac arrest and symptoms of near-drowning at a hotel in Playa Blanca in the municipality of Yaiza.”

“She was taken by ambulance to Doctor Jose Molina Orosa in a critical condition”.

They continued, “A hotel lifeguard was the first person who tried to revive her at the scene and emergency responders successfully continued that task when they arrived.”

