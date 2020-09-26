A bad smell in La Vila

VILLAJOYOSA’S fishing guild complained that the harbour car park is full of sacks of food for the local fish farm.

Its already bad smell worsened during the summer when the temperature rose to 40 degrees on some occasions, while the sacks of meal attract raids from both seagulls and rats.

-- Advertisement --



“We have knocked on everybody’s door for solutions but without any success,” the guild’s president Ignacio Llorca said.

It would be more normal to store the fish farm feed in a safe enclosed space where it would not interfere with fishing activities, the guild president added.

With no answers from the company that runs the fish farm or the engineer responsible for Central Alicante ports, the fishing guild decided to go public with their concerns, airing their complaints on the social media.

There were also other problems elsewhere in the port, with abandoned nets full of mussels and the remains of fish: “The stink is nauseating,” Llorca said.