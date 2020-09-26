50 Thousand Litres Of Red Wine Wasted

50 thousand litres of red wine has been wasted at a Spanish winery.

A viral video on social media shows the dramatic moment that a Spanish winery in Villamalea in the southeast of the Iberian Peninsula lost over 50,000 litres of Red wine after one of their tanks burst.

The dramatic footage shows a red river tumbling from the burst tank, gushing the wine onto the ground with a massive degree of force.

SUCESOS | Reventón de un depósito de vino de unos 50.000 litros en Bodegas VITIVINOS, de Villamalea pic.twitter.com/lU5pIzZAjU — Radio Albacete (@RadioAlbacete) September 25, 2020



The huge quantity of wine flooding outside the Vitivinos wineries, located in Villamalea, Albacete can be seen flowing through the winery and also shows the precise location of the burst tank.

The online footage, originally posted by Radio Albacete on Twitter, has since gone viral.

The staff choose to film the gushing disaster after realising that there was nothing that they could do to stem the catastrophe.

According to the Vineyards website, “Our winery is located in Villamalea in the southeast of the Iberian Peninsula, in a beautiful area between the valleys of the Júcar and Cabriel rivers, under the Designation of Origin of Manchuela,”

The Vitivinos winery was founded in 1969, with a production of 6,000,000 kilos of grapes and today has 1,570 hectares of vineyards.

