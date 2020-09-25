ZEC opposition dubbed ‘greenwashing’

ENVIRONMENTALIST group Ecologistas en Acción Marina Alta emailed Teulada-Moraira councillors, urging them to reconsider opposing plans to curb Tresmall fishing.

The veto is included in the Environment Ministry’s plans for the Marina Alta’s protected marine zone (ZEC), which maintain that the traditional method damages the seabed and the underwater meadows of Posidonia Oceanica that are vital to marine wildlife.

Together with neighbouring Benitachell, Javea and Denia, Teulada-Moraira town hall has explained to the Ministry that the Tresmall ban will adversely affect the Marina Alta both economically and socially.

Ecologistas questioned these claims, describing them as “greenwashing.”

“In the first place, we would point out that Tresmall is not a craft activity. The blue nylon nets are industrially produced in countries like China and are winched up with hoists that need petrol engines,” a communique declared.

The environmentalists also claimed that Tresmall is not sustainable and is responsible for the extinction of many species including cormorants and other seabirds.