WATCH: Bunch of arrests in Guardia Civil swoop on drug trafficking gang

THERE were a bunch of arrests in a Guardia Civil swoop on a drug trafficking gang based in Almeria province.

Operation “Bahalmar” resulted in 17 detentions and the disbanding of a criminal organisation dedicated to buying and to selling large amounts of marijuana and other substances abroad.

Investigations into the gang’s activities began in August last year on the back of information about the movements of several individuals who were members of the Almeria-based set-up, which had its headquarters at a property in Roquetas de Mar.

The investigators discovered the organisation used the Roquetas property to store and package the merchandise.

They also established there were about 20 members in all and three leaders of different nationalities.

The gang contacted growers in localities near to the provincial capital to supply the marijuana, which they then transported in rented vans.

The changed the vans at least every 48 hours to try and prevent law enforcement from tracking them down.

At the same time they used other vehicles to warn of any police controls ahead, but which the Guardia Civil reported did not manage to stop officers from frustrating three transports of drugs destined for other countries.

The investigation culminated with raids on 11 properties, six of them simultaneously, in Roquetas, Nijar, Tabernas and Almeria city.

Officers seized 46 kilos of marijuana buds, packaged and ready for sale, €12,300 in cash, 11 mobile phones, five vehicles and other kinds of drugs.

They also dismantled an indoor marijuana plantation in Aguadulce.

