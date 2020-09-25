Vera council sorts free ride for pensioners using local buses

VERA council has sorted a free ride for pensioners using local buses in the municipality for the rest of the year and for 2021.

Vera Mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco and the councillor heading the department for Social Well-being and the Elderly, Maria Manuela Caparros, have signed an agreement with a local bus company on subsidising the “Veramayor” card providing free transport for the over-65s this year and next.

-- Advertisement --



The president of the Vera Senior Women’s Association Antonia Martinez Clemente, along with the governing council of the local San Cleofas Club of the Third Age were there for the official act and to take a look at the design for the new card.

The annual pass will allow bus travel within Vera municipality, up as far as the Marinas stop in front of Avenida Mar y Cielo in Vera Playa.

It will also cover bus rides to the Huercal-Overa hospital, thereby making up the full amount of the ticket on the part not subsidisded by the Junta de Andalucia “sesentaycinco” card for people aged 65 and over who are registered as residents in Vera, and comply with a series of council requirements.

“We have worked proactively to support active ageing among Vera’s population for an improved quality of life, and specifically with this programme to try and help the mobility of this group of the population around the municipality and in trips to the hospital”, Caparros commented on the council’s efforts.

The councillor explained there is no limit on the number of bus trips cardholders make, and it will avoid having to pay the amount not covered by the sesentaycinco card.

Those eligible for the card must be aged at least 65, already have a sesentaycinco card and be registered as a Vera resident with the Town Hall.

Applications can be in person at the “Atencion al Ciudadano” office, at the Victoria Convent, a and at the Bayra “Casa de la Juventud e Infancia”.

It is also possible to apply online via the website www.vera.es.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Vera council sorts free bus pass for pensioners”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Almeria, head over the page on to the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!