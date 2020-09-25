TWO people have been seriously injured in a knife attack in Paris near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo magazine, officials say.

A suspect has been detained in the nearby Bastille area. A second suspect has also been arrested and anti-terrorism police have taken over the investigation reports say.

A security cordon has been set up and the public were told to avoid the area.

The knife, described as a meat cleaver has been recovered at the scene of the attack.

One of the arrested suspects was detained with blood on his clothing, a police source confirmed.

The attack comes as a high-profile trial is under way in Paris of 14 people accused of helping two jihadists carry out the 2015 attack on Charlie Hebdo, in which 12 people were killed.

The two people who have been seriously injured in a knife attack in Paris were staff at a TV production company, one of their colleagues explained.

“Two colleagues were smoking a cigarette outside the building, in the street. I heard shouting. I went to the window and saw one of my colleagues, covered in blood, being chased by a man with a machete in the street,” another member of staff at the Premières Lignes production firm said.

The firm has offices in the Rue Nicolas Appert, a side street off Boulevard Richard Lenoir where the former Charlie Hebdo offices are located.

The magazine has since moved to a secret location due to the threat.

Charlie Hebdo has marked the start of the trial by reprinting controversial cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad that sparked protests in several Muslim countries.

The defendants in the trial are accused of helping another terrorist carry out a related attack where he shot dead a policewoman, then attacked a Jewish store, taking the lives of four people.

The 17 victims were killed over a period of three days. All three attackers were killed by police. The killings marked the beginning of a wave of jihadist attacks across France that left more than 250 people dead.

