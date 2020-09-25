Tourism Ministry backs idea of individual air corridors for Balearic Islands

THE Tourism Ministry backs the idea of individual air corridors for the Balearic Islands as key to a strategy for rebooting the tourism sector sooner rather than later.

The Secretary of State for Tourism Fernando Valdes said he is in favour of the Balearic and Mallorca governments’ proposal for each island to open up separate safe air routes with visitor market countries, in line with the Covid-19 situation on each.

Valdes has been in the Balearics for two days of talks with the islands’ administration on setting out conditions and protocols to allow for a safe reactivation of tourism on the archipelago and to plan for the 2021 season.

He expressed the view that while problems affecting the tourism sector are common to different destinations, the best way to “consolidate recovery as soon as possible” is for solutions which are specific to the circumstances of each,

Economic Model, Tourism and Employment minister Iago Negueruela insisted that the central government needs to be working on reactivating air corridors “now more than ever.

“The Spanish government has to negotiate with the European Union countries, which represent the main Balearic tourist markets, safe air corridors specific to each island”, Negueruela commented.

The regional minister stressed the priority is to reduce the levels of transmission of the virus, but at the same time “to work with the sector in these such important months for the global positioning of our islands to return to being a world reference point.”

