Tiger King: Hey All You Cool Cats And Kittens! Carole Baskin recently cancelled an appearance on the ITV programme, called Loose Women. One week later she sent a video in explaining that her current husband will be filling her shoes.

As she has been so busy, and preoccupied with Strictly Come Dancing USA she couldn’t manage the Loose Women interview. The very controversial woman, Carole Baskin, 59 suffered a lot of backlash when the program aired as people had very mixed emotions about her.

-- Advertisement --



Carole Baskin is portrayed as a big-cat activist, which some people actually disagreed with. Her feud with Joe Exotic kept everyone amused and hooked on the TV series whilst the population was in lockdown.

Her husband, Howard is set to be chatting with the Loose Women panel to discuss Tiger King, and everything else related. It will be live, airing this Friday. She made a few phrases related to Tiger King in the video she also joked if anything happened to her husband then the panel of ladies would be ‘Asking for a Baskin’.

Thank you for reading this article, “Tiger King: Hey All You Cool Cats And Kittens!”. For more entertainment updates, visit the Euro Weekly News website.