TENNIS ace Rafael Nadal has been named honorary ambassador for the Mallorca Food Bank.

The Manacor-born sports star will collaborate with the entity via his foundation and his academy on helping families and individuals on the island in a situation of need.

“My foundation and my academy are joining the efforts of the Food Bank. We understand that the work this institution carries out is always important, but even more today with the current situation”, Nadal commented in a press statement released by the foundation.

The foundation points out that “because of the health, social and economic crisis we are experiencing in Mallorca due to the pandemic there are now more than 25,000 people who receive food products from the Food Bank, 24 per cent more than at the beginning of the year.”

The foundation will make a donation equivalent to 3,000 kilos of essential food products.

It is also planning actions for the collection of food items at different times of the year and to contribute to efforts to promote a healthy diet among children and young people.

Mallorca Food Bank president Raimundo de Montis described it as an “honor” to have the tennis champion as an honorary ambassador.

