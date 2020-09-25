Support for UK nationals on the Costa Blanca applying for residency in Spain

An informative talk will be held in Orihuela next week to offer support to UK nationals on the Costa Blanca who have not yet applied for residency in Spain.

Asociación Babelia and its team for the UK Nationals Support Project is staging the event, in collaboration with the Department of International Residents of Orihuela Costa Town Hall and with the support of the Department of Statistics (Padrón).

The informative talk in Orihuela Costa will take place on Monday (September 28) at 10:30am, for those UK nationals who have not yet applied for residency.

A spokesperson for Asociación Babelia, said: “We would especially like to extend this invitation to those who may struggle with the paperwork.”

If you are interested in attending this talk or in receiving individual advice afterward, please confirm your assistance by emailing: residentes@orihuela.es or calling 669 68 59 61.

The event will take place at Orihuela Costa Town Hall in Plaza del Oriol, 1, Urbanizacion Playa Flamenca, 03189.

For further details, please visit https://asociacionbabelia.org/

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, the number of attendees is limited, masks must be worn at all times and social distancing must be observed.

