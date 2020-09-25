Supermarket tussle in Moraira

THE Spanish media recently reported that Mas y Mas supermarket is claiming €13.8 million damages from Teulada-Moraira town hall.

The supermarket maintained that the local government broke a 2004 agreement and, although the chain possessed all necessary permits and licences, these were later revoked.

-- Advertisement --



The courts agreed that the supermarket should not have been built on its present site adjoining a stream and the Moraira establishment was obliged to close on September 23 last year.

Now “much to its regret” the company has no option but to demolish the Moraira building, prompting the €13.8 million compensation claim.