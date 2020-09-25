Spy in the Sky, should every home have one?

AS Amazon grows so does its ability to create new products and its security division Ring is currently unveiling a number of new developments, one of which is bound to catch a huge amount of attention.

The Always Home Cam is a drone with a camera that launches from a central control box inside your home if a sensor detects that there may be an attempt to break in.

The intention is that it should only be brought in to play when the residents are out and it follows a pre-determined pattern around just one floor of the property and transmits sound and images to the owner’s smartphone.

Ring say that when the drone is at rest in a dock, it does not transmit any information, so they contend that there is no possible breach of privacy but it also recognises that the item has not yet been authorised by the US authorities for sale.

Assuming it is approved, then initial sale will be in the USA only at a projected price of $250 (€215) but no doubt if successful it will be transferred to Europe.