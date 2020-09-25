A BELOVED pizza delivery man who became famous online received the tip of a lifetime this week, as Social media Saints tip pizza delivery guy $12k and two schoolgirls have over $100,000 in donations.

Derlin Newey, an 89-year-old delivery driver in Utah, won over the hearts of TikTok users after his joyful pizza deliveries were shared on the app. Together, viewers raised over $12,000 to tip the man for his kindness.

TikTok user @vendingheads posted a series of delivery videos featuring Newey’s tag line “Hello, are you looking for some pizza?” It’s clear in the TikToks that the Valdez family knows Newey well, so much so they request him as their delivery man, and in one TikTok, Newey even jokes he’s visiting their house for the 1,000th time.

Valdez made a special delivery to Newey’s house with a $12,000 check. The man assumed the surprise gift was a T-shirt with his catchphrase on it, merchandise which Valdez has created for his TikTok viewers.

Tearfully, he opened the gift. “How do I ever say thank you?” he said. “I don’t know what to say.” In an online video interview, Newey revealed he still works at 89 because his Social Security checks aren’t enough to live on. To make up for the lack of funding, he works 30 hours a week at Papa John’s.

Last week, a woman posted a photo of two young girls sitting on the curb of a Taco Bell parking bay, hunched over laptops in California. The students were sat near the fast-food restaurant to use its WiFi for remote classes due to not having internet access at home. The photo went viral and brought new life to the conversation about students lacking tools to succeed in remote education.

This week, social media users rallied to raise over $100,000 for the pair’s family in an online fundraiser.

The photo was originally posted by Instagram user @ms_mamie89. She shared the photo, which was taken by her mum, and called for the community to help.

She wrote, “What can we do as a community to pull together for students who need something as simple as WiFi in order to succeed? Please share and tag people in our community who can help.”

Jackie Lopez started a GoFundMe for the family. In the campaign description, Lopez identified the girl’s mother by her first name, Juana. She described Juana as a hardworking, single mother of three girls. When she learned that Juana and the girls were facing eviction, she began the GoFundMe.

To date, the GoFundMe has raised over $140,000 for the family. Lopez shared that the family is “grateful and filled with so much hope for tomorrow and their future.” With the help of Lopez, they found a local accountant to help manage their financial situation.

So whilst Trump tries to ban Tiktok and the world is at each other’s throats as keyboard warriors troll Facebook feeds, it is so reassuring to read that these social media platforms are being used for good and promoting positivity in peoples lives.

