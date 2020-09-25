Sculpture with selfies in mind

ALTEA’S Citizens’ Participation department announced changes to the Amb el Nom d’Altea (With Altea’s name) competition.

The competition consists of designing a sculpted version of Altea’s name which, the town hall hopes, will soon become a favoured spot for tourist selfies.

This sculpture is one of the options that residents chose for 2019’s Participatory Budget, and Citizens’ Participation councillor Maria Lavios has now announced that the prize money has been increased to €3,000.

The closing date for presenting designs has also been extended to October.

Further information is available on the town hall’s www.altea.es website.