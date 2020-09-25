Restaurant chain troubled

WHAT started as a small franchise operation in Poland eventually grew to be one of the largest restaurant chains in Europe, but AmRest with headquarters in Madrid looks as if its losses of €162 million could put it into bankruptcy according to its auditors.

Best known in Spain for its La Tagliatella pasta chain it has been badly affected by the lockdown and in Spain alone it put more than 3,000 workers into ERTE.

Current liabilities exceed assets by €770.8 million according to Expansion.