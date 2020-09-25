Britain’s Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have announced they are expecting their first child early next year.

The royal family tweeted from its official account this Friday morning. “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021,” the post read: “The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.” The royal baby will be the frist grandchild of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, and speculation over when the royal baby is due and what the couple will call him or her is already rife.

The princess also took to social media with her own announcement. “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021,” she shared on Instagram, together with a pair of bear booties. Princess Eugenie — the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York — revealed her engagement to Brooksbank in January 2018 after the couple had dated for seven years following an introduction by friends on a ski trip in Switzerland. They were married at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel in October 2018 and now live together in Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace.

Princess Eugenie’s engagement ring struck fans when it was first revealed with it’s startling similarity to her mother’s ring from Prince Andrew. HRH Princess Eugenie of York was given a rare “lotus blossom” sapphire, which an expert has valued at around £7,000 – modest for a royal ring. The light pink ring is an oval cut, flanked by diamonds and set on a gold band.

