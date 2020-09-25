President Trump’s niece sues. Mary Trump a 55-year-old woman of great talents is President Donald Trump’s niece, who has accused her family of being deceitful and cutting her out of her inheritance.

The family members are; Trump, Maryanne Trump Barry, his sister and Robert Trump, so has since passed away. Mary released a life biography, telling the world about president Donald Trump in July. She is vengeful as she is trying to reclaim millions of dollars that the family stole from her. There have been no public statements made by either of the two siblings.

The biography, ‘Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man’ is filled with many different family secrets, and hateful things said about Donald Trump. He disclosed that everyone in America is under his control and are in danger.

There were attempts made to stop the book from being published, to block it, the Trump family tried to sue Mary Trump, but failed. The lawsuit made by Mary Trump explains that President Trump along with his siblings may be tried on eight different issues. The main counts against them are; fraud, offence of giving a false or misleading account of something, and the 3 siblings conspiring together.

It was said that Mary Trump, the niece inherited money and business interests but the three siblings were made to watch over financials. Instead of apparently protecting Mary’s interests they betrayed her and carried out certain actions that drained her funds away from the interests she was promised. So, she never knew her genuine inheritance until recently.

Thank you for reading this article, "President Trump's niece sues".