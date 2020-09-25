Not money down the Teulada-Moraira drain

ALL political parties on Teulada-Moraira council voted in favour of investing €408,343 in main drainage.

The money will come from developers and contractors applying for building licences for semi-detached houses in the town’s AIS-1 and AIS-2 zones, as town hall regulations require these fees to be used for public infrastructure.

This payment has been obligatory since 2013 although none of the current coalition’s predecessors at Teulada-Moraira town hall ever used the cash to improve the local sewage network.