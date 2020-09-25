No Gibraltar budget

FOLLOWING in the footsteps of the United Kingdom where Chancellor Rishi Sunak has ruled out the presentation of the 2021 budget, the Gibraltar Government is to do something similar.

Rather than present a 2021 budget, it is simply doubling the 2020 budget as it is unable to accurately forecast likely income and expenditure due to the ever-changing effects of the pandemic.

What has been revealed is that in the first six months of 2020, income was down by £59 (€65) million and a further £23 (€25.3) million was spent on Covid-19 precautions and support.