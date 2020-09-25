minibus service for Moraira pupils

A MINIBUS will drive Moraira pupils to extracurricular activities at Teulada’s sports installations and the conservatoire.

Until now the town hall supplied a van originally acquired for the TAD home transport service but, owing to lack of demand, this was used for ferrying the pupils.

As the vehicle no longer complies with anti-Covid regulations, the town hall’s Sports and Education departments have collaborated on engaging the minibus service that will make three trips between Moraira and Teulada each day.