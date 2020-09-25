Inclusive athletics in Alfaz

ALFAZ’s sports centre will be hosting an athletics meeting for the visually impaired this weekend.

More than 30 sportspeople are attending the Absolute Athletics Control event organised by Spain’s Sports Federation for the Blind (FEDC), trying out their form to achieve qualifying times for the Tokyo Paralympics.

There are several record-holders amongst them, including Alicante’s Ivan Jose Cano, a 25-year-old who took bronze in the World Championships.

He will be accompanied in Alfaz by Xavier Porras, Sara Martinez, Txell Playa – also long-jumpers – as well as sprinters Lia Beel and Itxaso Munguira and the long-distance runner Maria del Carmen Paredes.