Homeowner stabbed and killed intruder at Inca property

A HOMEOWNER stabbed and killed an intruder at an Inca property on Thursday night, according to Spanish press.

Reports say a 30-year old suffered knife wounds to his chest and abdomen in an incident just after 9pm at a property located on Cami de Can Boqueta, a lane going past chalets on the stretch closest to Inca town.

When an emergency health service ambulance team arrived at the scene they allegedly found the injured man in cardiac arrest and tried to resuscitate him for more than an hour, but without success.

It was further reported that the Guardia Civil suspect the 30-year old been attempting to break into the property along with two other individuals when the homeowner surprised them. Also that he and one of the other suspected robbers are under arrest, while the Guardia has opened an investigation with a view to detaining the third individual and establishing exactly what happened.

