THE gruelling Titan Desert mountain bike race is shifting location from Africa to Almeria for what will be the 15th edition of the event.

The stage race for mountain bikers, who in the words of the organisers “want to tackle a personal challenge and live a unique experience”, is this year moving from Morocco to the Tabernas desert and the Cabo de Gata natural park due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adding to the excitement, five-time Tour de France winner Miguel Indurain will be taking part.

Almeria Mayor Ramon Fernandez Pacheco was brimming over with enthusiasm about the event at the official presentation on Thursday at the Almeria provincial council headquarters.

He talked about how pleased the council is to be “collaborating on a new international sporting challenge.”

According to the Mayor “Almerians love sport and love things well done.

“Hence I am certain that this new edition of Titan Desert is going to be a complete success in terms or organisation and participation”, he said confidently.

He also stressed that Almeria not only offers a unique setting, but also all the necessary health and safety guarantees.

Diputacion president Javier A. Garcia was just as excited about the Titan Desert mountain bike race shifting to the province, especially in light of the potential for the international promotion of Almeria as an ideal active tourism destination.

“Mountain bike enthusiasts are going to have the opportunity to discover that the Costa Almeria destination is one of the best places in the world for practicing open-air sport”, he said.

He highlighted “the spectacular landscapes, the excellent climate and the great hotel and tourist infrastructure.

“All the participants are going to discover the good things about Almeria and the hospitality of the Almerians.”

The Titan Desert is scheduled to take place from November 2 to 6.

There will be five stages passing through Almeria, Nijar, Tabernas, Turrillas, Lucainena de las Torres, Sorbas, Uleila del Campo, Gergal, Santa Fe de Mondujar, Nacimiento, Alboloduy, Rioja, Gador, Pechina, Benahadux and Viator, covering 400 kilometres in all.

The two days in the Sierra de Alhamilla mountains are expected to the toughest challenges.

